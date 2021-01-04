20 people who gave up on their dreams for a more stable life share if they regret their decision.

Most of us have grown up with the cultural pressure to follow our dreams.

While that sounds rosy in theory, the reality of surviving under capitalism makes a lot of dreams untenable long-term. Also, the dreams that are attainable are often far less glamorous in practice, which is to say: work will ultimately always be work.

Because of this, many people find the best course of action is to recalibrate their life plan, and it can be surprising how much contentment is to be found in plan B.

1. From SlightlyIncandescent:

I wish I'd realised sooner that work is just work for me, there is no dream job. I just want something I'm good at with decent pay and no stress, think I've found it.

2. From Odango777: