Every small town has some brooding open secrets that everyone carries around with them, but few publicly speak of.There are crime rings, brutal murders, kidnappings, corrupt politicians, corrupt police forces, old money secrets, ever expanding cults, and so much more hiding inside the sparsely populated zip codes. In fact, if the slew of small town television shows have taught us anything, it's often the most close-knit and seemingly wholesome places that conceal the creepiest secrets.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dark open secrets from their hometowns, and there should be documentaries based on all of these. 1. From ThisBroDo: Several sex workers have made claims that cops threatened to arrest them if they didn't give them sexual favors. The police chief said they were baseless accusations, but two officers quit soon after. Rumor is the chief paid off the sex workers and had the worst officers quit, because there was evidence against them, and he didn't want a deeper investigation because it's been widespread for a long time. 2. From WritingSucks: There’s a small city in my country (Vietnam) where people are still superstitious. Then this shaman came and started performing rituals; people actually liked him and all. But later it turned out he has killed and beheaded 4 women because he believed it would help him practice a dark magic that gives him the power to be invisible, command the weather, etc. He was executed. 3. From Tblaze123: That our entire economy is based off the amusement park there. Said amusement park has tons of crimes linked to it that will never make the news because it's bad for business. Outside that most of the town not owned by the amusement park is run by a local crime family. 4. From ScorpionX-123: Almost 30 years ago, a bunch of cops in my town got arrested for running their own drug ring the morning after some of them played in a charity basketball game for DARE. 5. From TooFastTim: So there was this sheriff who was a fire bug. He burned down houses in this country. True next one over as well, he was caught. Tried but got off several weeks later. A few months later he and his son and wife. Burned up in a hot air balloon. 6. From pretzulz: The chief of police is a sex offender. When I was in high school, he was just a police officer. He made several teenage girls in my grade show their breasts to him. Shortly after that, he transferred to a town over and did something similar to more girls. One of the mothers was going to charge him, but she made the stupid mistake to tell him to resign instead of bringing it to court. Five years after that, he comes back to my town and becomes police chief. 7. From Reindeer-Street: A high ranking policeman at our local station was involved in a double axe murder that happened in 1987. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3393110/Police-offer-reward-murder-mystery-two-young-women-bludgeoned-death-29-years-ago-frenzied-maniac-case-haunts-country-town.html My hometown is actually renowned for violent murders, about 20 years after that one a local butcher hit his wife over the head with a hammer: https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/delusional-wife-killing-butcher-not-guilty-of-murder-20121211-2b6qr.html Then a few years after that (2008) a man went mad and killed his wife, two grandchildren and went for his daughter (a policewoman) with an axe. The daughter survived, the others died. The same guy killed another man in gaol in a row over a Breville. https://www.news.com.au/national/crime/john-walsh-from-cowra-axe-murderer-to-sandwich-press-killer/news-story/b81566848f8afb02ed770527303006b6 8. From cat9tail: We were established as a whites-only community, and many homeowners have a clause in their title documents saying we are not allowed to sell our homes to people of color. Thankfully the city has made a commitment to paying for the cost of removal of that clause wherever it still remains in old documentation. 9. From Dreaddd21: Shop teacher allegedly f*cked a horse. Ex-wife wrote a blog about it while exposing her ex-husband/cult they were associated with when they were young. Entire town knew, the school knew, but nothing was said or done about it. 10. From laupneaj2: The Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry. Crazy cult taking over our community. 11. From HighMint: More my cul-de-sac than my town, but my neighbor was accused of murdering her baby after he fell off a table. 12. From imuncomfy5: There are two families that own pretty much every store in our town. I worked with one directly and everything was good till the grandfather groped me. I went to police because I was only 16 or 17 and the police essentially told me to drop it because they have money and money means lawyers so if I didn't want trouble I should forget it happened and possibly change jobs. Being young I didn't push it any further and never went back to that job. Also there is an insane ice (meth) epidemic and almost everyone I know has either had their house or car broken into or there's been obvious signs of an attempted break in. 13. From automatic_cush: A counselor from my high school murdered his wife and drove around town with her in his car. I was a freshman at the time and nobody talked about. Kind of weird. 14. From OlGrimeyGrimalkin: Some police officers and a detective were involved in a cover up that got blown wide open after an investigation from the state and feds started looking into things. They had killed this teenage girl who was running her mouth off to the cops who were harassing her mom (due to drug related stuff). The head detective hid the evidence, including the murder weapon, in a storage locker that had HIS FREAKIN NAME listed on it. He was supposed to dispose of it at some point, but I guess he forgot. The department was in trouble for other issues that people were actually protesting about, so the state was investigating them, and that's when they found out about it. They found the locker and connected the dots. So the cops went to court, got charged, etc. etc. Another scandal was when the town found out that when a mining company that used to work out here went out of business, they had a bunch of toxic waste (I think it was uranium or something) that they had to dispose of, but they tried to claim it was the city's problem as they couldn't afford to get rid of it. The city didn't want to pay for it, claiming it was the company's problem. So both sides just left it there, sitting, and radiating the town for many years. No one knew about it till one day there was this gross smell that was wafting over a certain section of the town. Many people thought it was a meth lab, and the police were trying to find it. But it turns out it was the radioactive material making the smell. Of course the news had reported about it, the state officials got involved, and it was dubbed the worst cleanup in the state's entire history. Funny how within a days of this coming to light, the news got quickly silenced, all articles about it disappeared, and people who even live in the town still don't know what happened because they can't be bothered to read anything or do research. They have no idea that our town is radiated and will be for thousands of years, but hey they can't be bothered, too busy buying beer and cigarettes I guess. 15. From vorsun: My hometown is considered to be the 'Crown Jewel of the Erie Canal' which isn't nearly as great as it sounds. Everything finds its way into the canal. Garbage. Dead animals. Dead people. You look out at the canal for long enough and you'll find everything. It's a small town too. Little more than 5k population. Seeing a decomposing cow floating in the major water supply of a small town as a kid is more than enough to get you to switch to bottled water. 16. From Urzas_Fiero: The KKK members in my hometown tried to be a part of the town's homecoming parade. County told them that they couldn't ride their horses in the parade while wearing their hoods, so they stopped trying to be in the parade. 17. From puppylv777: Not the town I live in, but a town just two over is considered very nice and upscale, it’s very liberal now and also much whiter than any of the town surrounding it. Never thought anything of it. It wasn’t until I was in college that a professor said “You guys know about [town name]’s dirty little secret right?” Most of us, many of whom grew up in said town said no. In the 40s through the early eighties, most of the realitors in the area were either members of the KKK or had connections to racist organizations and refused to show black people any houses in said town. I live in a VERY liberal area, and it was a shock to discover this sort of thing was going on so recently and literally nobody talked about it or knew about it. 18. From Intelligent-Living14: Lived in a small town for a summer. Everyone knew the BBQ sauce wasnt home made. Other than that no secrets. The town proper had 9 people and 11 houses in it as well as a tiny corner store/ BBQ bar. 19. From MockingJay971: A convicted murderer lived around the corner from me, and her boyfriend turned up dead. Nobody knows how, and the cops don't care because he was a creep. 20. From 2AM_Time: In the 80s in my home town there was a cop having an affair with this one guys wife. One night this guy was having a pool party and the cop that was sleeping with his wife came talking about a noise complaint and arrested the guy straight out of his pool (he was only wearing his swimming trunks). The report says the guy hanged himself in the holding cell with his boot laces that he didn't have and the cop married his wife shortly after.