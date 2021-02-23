20 people who had amnesia and forgot who they were share what it was like.

Amnesia is a rare state most often explored through dramatic movie and television plots. Since most people don't experience serious amnesia in their lifetime or witness it in a loved one, it can feel more like an abstract concept than a real medical phenomenon, a plot for a thought experiment rather than a lived experience. This leaves us to wonder: what is amnesia actually like in real life?

In a popular Reddit thread, people who have recovered from amnesia shared what happened, and how they feel now.

I hit my head pretty hard on the floor (bad stunt to impress the girls at school).