20 people who had amnesia and forgot who they were share what it was like.

Amnesia is a rare state most often explored through dramatic movie and television plots. Since most people don't experience serious amnesia in their lifetime or witness it in a loved one, it can feel more like an abstract concept than a real medical phenomenon, a plot for a thought experiment rather than a lived experience. This leaves us to wonder: what is amnesia actually like in real life?
In a popular Reddit thread, people who have recovered from amnesia shared what happened, and how they feel now.
I hit my head pretty hard on the floor (bad stunt to impress the girls at school).
I didn't lose consciousness, but I have no memories of that day. My mother told me later that it was the most frightening day of her life (I was asking her "what are we doing here? where are my shoes?" every 5 minutes).