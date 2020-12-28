20 people who heard a strange noise in their house and grabbed a baseball bat share what happened.

We all know the movie trope: there's a loud clatter outside, and the protagonist must quickly grab their bat in order to protect themselves from the mysterious intruder. In some cases, it's a violent stalker ready to take their lives, othertimes a hapless robber, and in the funniest scenes - it's some comic misunderstanding.
While the movies often provide a more heightened version of these "loud noise in the night" moments, real life experiences are far more daunting.
My sister lives alone in a kind of nice, older apartment building. She was asleep just after 2AM and she started hearing someone f**king with her front door. She grabbed her iron skillet and went to the door, standing right behind it at the ready. She was like a ninja, crouched in the darkness with the old iron above her shoulder holding the handle with both hands. Scrape scrape, fiddle fiddle, curse as he hits the door with his fist. The old buildings solid core doors didn't budge.