Most people have lost a fight with technology at one point, but there are some technology fails so cartoonish that they must be immortalized for the world to see.

If you've ever struggled to take a screenshot, tried to Google "Google," or been baffled by a phone charger, then these photos of people failing with technology will hopefully give you a much needed laugh (and a reminder that you're not alone).

1. This DIY ad-blocker.

2. The dad who wanted to save a video forever.

3. This melted hunk of computer.