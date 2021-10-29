20 people get honest about times they were a nightmare on a date.

It's natural and easy to point the finger at other people's dating gaffes. Most of us have a few stories of dates with people who totally missed the mark in both nightmarish and run-of-the-mill ways.

But it's far more humbling to look back and recognize the times we were the weirdo villain ruining someone else's chance at love or physical intimacy. At the end of the day, someone has to take responsibility for ruining the date, and we can't always be the innocent or cool one in the story.

So, in a popular Reddit thread, people shared the times they were the dating horror story, and it's deeply entertaining.

1. From Itsjustmeagainmom: