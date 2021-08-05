20 people who were kicked out of their parents' house as a teen share what happened.

Family is complicated, relationships shift and evolve in ways we could never predict. In some cases, what was once broken can be mended, while in others, dynamics grow into new toxic and complex shapes.

There is a specific pain that comes with being kicked out of your family house as a teenager, whether it was in reaction to your behavior or more reflective of your parents' neglect, it can add tension to the long-term relationship.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who got kicked out of their parent's house as teens share how it affected their relationship down the road, and whether they had one at all.

1. From CrazysaurusRex:

Six months before I was 18 my grandmother was adamant that she was going to take me to enlist in the military and I said no, so she wanted me out at 18. I arranged to move in with my gf.