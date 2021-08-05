20 people who were kicked out of their parents' house as a teen share what happened.

Family is complicated, relationships shift and evolve in ways we could never predict. In some cases, what was once broken can be mended, while in others, dynamics grow into new toxic and complex shapes.
There is a specific pain that comes with being kicked out of your family house as a teenager, whether it was in reaction to your behavior or more reflective of your parents' neglect, it can add tension to the long-term relationship.
Six months before I was 18 my grandmother was adamant that she was going to take me to enlist in the military and I said no, so she wanted me out at 18. I arranged to move in with my gf.
By the time of moving day, my grandmother was acting like our spat never happened- "keep in touch" "don't be a stranger" "don't burn any bridges". I only really interacted with her at family gatherings after that, and I have her on Facebook so she can keep up-to-date without me actively taking to her.