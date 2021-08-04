20 people who know someone who went missing share what happened.

It's far too easy to become numb to the stories behind each Missing Person poster. But if you've ever loved or known someone who went missing, then the reality behind these posters is all too real.

Statistically, roughly 80% of children and 75% of missing adults that are found, are located within the first 24 hours. However, as the window of time grows past a day, the stats get far grimmer, and it's often assumed a person is greatly harmed or dead after a couple of months have passed.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who have known someone who went missing share what happened, and the story endings range from triumphant to horrifying.

1. From Marawal: