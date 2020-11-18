Breakups have a tendency to draw out our most unhinged behavior, and once word spreads, it can be hard to live down the tainted image of the "crazy" ex rambling about with no sense of boundaries or emotional decorum.However, there are always two sides to a story, and the people who talk loudest about their trail of "crazy" exes are oftentimes manipulating the story to wriggle out of accountability. Which is to say, the saying "he who smelt it dealt it" sometimes applies to breakup stories.In a popular Reddit thread, people labeled the "crazy ex" shared their side of the story, and it's a healthy reminder that it's impossible to fully understand a relationship from the outside.1. From yesjesshero: He told all of his family and friends that I asked for a divorce because he was deploying to Afghanistan and that I was a crazy controlling bitch. The real reason we were divorcing was because he was texting girls he met online and telling them he loved them and wanted to be with them. I also found his online dating site on my laptop and when I confronted him about it he said his friends made the profile as a joke. The profile used the same user name and password that he used for everything. The final straw was when I came home from a trip back home to see my family and walked into our bedroom to find another girls clothes. I asked whose they were and why they were there and he said he had gone to the bar with some people from his troop and she was too drunk and had to spend the night. He apparently slept on the couch. I asked what she left the apartment wearing and he gave her my favorite pair of sweatpants to wear home. I never got those back either. 2. From itsfoine: My roommate had a "crazy ex" who would call him 20 times and leave five voicemails a day. This had been going on for about a week or so and I asked him if he had ever listened to the voicemails or called her back and he said "f*ck no she is just being crazy as sh*t" The following week I talked to her roommate and asked why she was calling him so much. It was because he had taken her virginity and she wanted it back. Well besides that, the actual reason was that the night they broke up he apparently went to her house, took a bat, and smashed all her windows and slashed all her tires. Never knew my roommate was broken up so hard by it nor had the anger to go and actually act on. 3. From eques_99: I read a post on another forum by a woman who had been in an abusive relationship. Typically, the abuser was charming and plausible to other people and soon had their circle of friends and family believing that she was some sort of nutcase and that he was the strong, tolerant, capable man who had to cope with her. She once overheard one of their friends say "Patience of a Saint, that man" Ouch. For some reason that little detail really made me wince. 4. From murderousbudgie: Bet I sounded like a crazy ex when I warned his next girlfriend what an abusive a*shole he was, but it sure as hell felt good when I found out she dumped him a year or so later for just that reason. 5. From Dahki: I wasn't cool with moving from being her boyfriend to being her sidepiece while she tried to get back with her ex. 6. From AuntyDotal: Not me, but a client. I know her ex's friends call her the crazy ex. As a couple, they were together almost 30 years. Very conservative, religious, and he had a great banking job and she was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered for the church. Nice house, great kids, decent American cars. Just really great on the surface. After 28 years, all the kids are grown, she got a job at a little boutique designing -- what's it called? The sports leisure clothing that's suddenly so popular? Yoga pants and whatnot. Anyway, she gets a job, it barely pays anything, but then she files for divorce. It turns out that all this time, her husband has been a miser. That might not seem so bad on the surface, but he was a horrible miser. Washing the aluminum foil to re-use it. [Edit to add: They washed the foil many times over before they'd throw it away or recycle it. A little bit of recycling is fine. Re-using it 'til it's falling apart is not reasonable.] Didn't go to the doctor. Wouldn't get braces for the kids because it was too expensive. No vacations, no pets, no luxuries of any kind. The reason she knows how to design is because she had to sew everything in their house. The reason she got into running was because it was the only activity she could do that was free. Now, they have the nice house and the decent cars, not once cent of debt...and tons of savings and retirement accounts. The guy's been socking away money for years and telling his wife that she's nothing but a bloody drain on his resources. No way will he pay for the kids' college funds. The minute she files for divorce, everyone turns on her. You're not supposed to get divorced in their religion, and how crazy is she, she's got a husband with a good job and a nice house and she's leaving all that? What?! Furthermore, in this state, for a marriage of long duration, it's assumed that the assets will be split 50/50. The courts believe that a non-working spouse's donations to the marital estate are as good as an employed spouse's donations to the estate. So client gets half the savings, half the value of the nice house, half the retirement account, and she gets a little alimony for a few years. First thing she does is go out and rescue a mutt. Every time I see her, she looks happier and happier. She's going to be OK. Her clothing line is starting to take off. But. Last time I saw her, she said she ran into one of her ex's friends, and he started shouting at her that she RUINED her ex, she's a f*cking b**ch, she should die and go to hell, etc. His wife is pulling him away and saying, "Honey, don't, the crazy b**ch isn't worth it." So yeah, I've seen the other side of the story. I'm with her. 7. From imhereforthemeta: I was touted as a "crazy ex" once. He said I was too attached, whiny, all of that sh*t. I've never been that way really, but he would be really distant with me and then get drunk or something and cry and tell me how much he loved me, so I was constantly getting sent mixed signals and it was honestly driving me crazy. He would also hang out with his really attractive ex a lot, who dumped him, who (as far as I know) he never really got over. But I was "fine with it" because if he was super vulnerable, it would be all "I love you, you mean so much to me". Also the dude who took my virginity, so that was super weird. He just generally brought out a lot insecurity in me that manifested in some crappy and pathetic ways. Turns out he was cheating on me with his ex, random girls, and one of my best friends. So yeah, I was whiny, needy, had frequent emotional outbursts...even after finding out a lot of that shit I still begged him to take me back for like, a week. Luckily, this experience taught me a lot about self respect. I am now pretty skeptical when guys say they have a "crazy ex" unless she's really done something crazy. Some people can really be awful, but I also see many cases of people really being driven crazy temporarily by getting manipulated. I have a friend right now who is in a spot like that and even calls herself crazy, but her guy is sleeping with half the block and then tells her he loves her. It makes a person weird. 8. From spiderlanewales: She cheated on me several times, at least three different guys that I know about, anyway, and I made the colossal mistake of forgiving her each time. I had self confidence issues and figured that, if I let her go, I was letting go of the last pretty girl who'd ever want me. Instead, I turned into the crazy, controlling boyfriend that every girl seems to encounter at one point or another. I wanted to know where she was, who she was with, etc, at all times, was she drinking, how old were the people she was with? Just all kinds of crazy, manipulative sh*t. I finally broke up with her, as even through all of this, she absolutely wouldn't break up with me, because more manipulative sh*t: As long as she was home, I was an absolute angel to her. I wasn't even aware that I was doing that one. It took me about three months after the breakup to come to terms with the fact that I was a huge douchebag to her, I was "that guy" that she will probably tell everyone who will listen about because he was insane. I ended up in a new relationship three years later, and it was great. Lasted 2.5 years and we broke up amiably due to life stuff we couldn't really control, but I am happy to say i've never been "that guy" again. TL;DR: Be self-aware and don't forgive cheaters. 9. From CMonkHunta: I was a drunk. Most of my exes broke up with me when they realized any relationship was a 3 way between me, them and alcohol. I used to do some crazy sh*t, after the break up too, get black out drunk and call them, blubbering, making no sense. 10. From nofucsgiven: I pissed in her mailbox. Not proud of that, but definitely not ashamed of it either. 11. From Digi-Wolf: I was madly in love with my girlfriend, and she was with me. But sometimes love isn't enough and we drove each other completely nuts. Eventually I got severely depressed because I loved her and didn't want to leave her, but our relationship was so toxic I became heavily dependent on drugs and ended up blacking out behind the wheel of her car and crashed into a tree. I broke my leg, got a DUI, and because of this incident our relationship officially ended. When I look back I think the accident was meant to be. We refused to break up and we needed a little push, the way things were going it could have ended a lot worse. 12. From 1YearWonder: He cheated on me for the entire two years of our relationship...we used his computer for a tv, he left it open after he left for work, and she started sending him nudes while I was having coffee and watching something while eating breakfast. When I confronted him, he blamed me for 'snooping' on his Facebook, and said "he'd known her longer" (??). He then lied to all his friends, said I was crazy, controlling, and never wanted to have sex with him. All of these things were opposite to the truth. Over the course of our relationship, he went on vacation [Edit: without me, I was actually 'uninvited' on the first year, after him initially telling me it was 'our' trip to celebrate] on both of our anniversaries, wanted me to quit my University program despite getting honors level marks, and he had performance issues related to performance anxiety...we had sex as much as he was able. I haven't spoken to him, or his friends, since the day we broke up. I haven't thought about it in ages, but I'm sure his social circle still believes whatever he told them about me. I couldn't care less. 13. From PM_ME_YOUR_BURDENS: I found the wife of the husband who she was cheating on me with, and I let her know that he was sleeping around on her. I provided explicit details and screenshots. She said I ruined a marriage. I said she did because she was too much of a coward to do what was right. Also she had syphilis. 14. From AlwaysDisposable: I'm pretty sure my ex husband's family still thinks I am a completely insane drama queen who was just with their son 'for his money' and was sleeping with the whole town. Basically it was an abusive marriage and he tried to make himself the victim by telling everyone he 'only slept around' because I was doing it all the time (I wasn't) and we 'never had money' because I 'spent it all on bullshit like my own vacations' (What?! What little money we had I always felt real weird spending because I hadn't earned it myself. I paid bills. He went out buying tattoos, going out to eat, strip clubs, video games, etc. I did legit go on a vacation once but with my own money. He bought a house then abandoned it when we split up. He told everyone I convinced him to buy the house. We were living out of state and I wanted to move back home. Why would I want to buy a house somewhere I didn't want to live for much longer?) I was apparently so incredibly strict and awful because I didn't want him drinking so much (bet he never told anyone how he came home drunk and tried to suffocate me with a pillow, or that he wrecked his car because he was driving drunk) or going to strip clubs (he went to ones with 'private rooms'). I just accepted it and never tried to stick up for myself after we got divorced. His family can think whatever they want about me and about their son. They're delusional. I mean, like three years after we split he got busted by the cops for buying cocaine and sex workers. He's on wife #3 and he's 31. So whatever, I'll be the crazy problematic one lol It's fine. 15. From Idrinknailpolish: I was an immature a*shole and pretty much everything she says about me is 100% accurate and I regret it every time I think about it. 16. From SexAndCandiru: Yes, I took the car. It was my name on the title, after all. 17. From wutevrwutevr: (1) He really did cheat on me, I wasn't delusional or projecting, no matter how much he claimed that I was. (2) I did not cheat on him, and then rub it in his face. He found out, somehow, that four months after I dumped him I had slept with a mutual friend. This led to a suicide attempt, complete with letter citing my infidelity as his reason. (3) I never once logged into his bank account, I don't know why anyone believes I stole money from him, seeing as he never had a job and therefore no money either. (4) Yes, I did threaten to call the cops on him. No, I wasn't planning on faking that he hit me. He was threatening to kill himself. There are a lot of people I don't really speak to anymore, because I chose to be private and he chose to make a lot of shit up. It's okay though, I didn't suffer any great losses. 18. From CataclysmicKitten: I kept his kitten and refused to give her back to him when he broke up with me. She had been exclusively living in my house for close to six months because his place wasn't pet friendly. I had been paying for all her supplies, scheduling all her vet appointments, and taking care of her everyday. She had formed bonds with both my cat and dog. She was in a loving, stable environment where she would have companions when someone wasn't home. He worked 9-10 hours a day on top of classes, would've had her alone in his bedroom all day, and barely took charge of making sure she was taken care of. When he broke up with me (made me drive 45 minutes to him to break up with me, are you serious!?), I kept her because his place wasn't pet friendly. She had been scheduled for her spay and I went ahead and went through with it because she was a year old and still not fixed. When he didn't check on her at all despite knowing she had surgery, that's when I decided I was going to keep her. I had put too much time, energy, and love into her to just hand her off to someone who cared more about the novelty of having a pet rather than properly caring for her. We had a very heated conversation in which he threatened to call the cops for violating a verbal contract. I told him to go ahead--all the vets bills are in my name, as is the pet registration. He probably labeled me as the crazy ex who stole his cat, but I don't care--she is in a stable environment in a home where I know she is getting the love and care she deserves. Plus, I just adore the little heathen ❤. 19. From DrInsano: Probably my first girlfriend. We were in college, and for most things were each other's "firsts". First kiss (for her), first SO, first people we ever had sex with. Over time, though, she was clearly unhappy with the relationship, and going into our senior year we agreed to take a little break for the summer while she was at an internship in Orlando. Well, when she was down there she fell in love with another guy and we broke up. For awhile before this we would have fights and in general I acted like a dick, though to be fair she definitely had her moments where she was mean and rude to me as well. But after we broke up I really did become a f*cking mess, constantly texting her and we'd fight about how I was betrayed and all this shit, and that all lead to the point where she blocked me on Facebook and didn't want anything more to do with me. It didn't help, though, that she was also telling me how much she loved her new boyfriend, how the sex was so much more intimate and better, etc etc etc. Eventually, later on though I texted her to apologize to her for my behavior, that I was sorry I was such a crazy and psychotic bastard, and she apologized for the way she handled things too. We still don't talk, though, partly because even later on I made a joke about how I was better off than I was 4 years ago when Obama was reelected, with the implication being that I wasn't with her anymore. I'm not proud of myself for everything that happened, but if I had a chance to go back to the party I first met her at and instead of trying to land the bottle of "Spin the Bottle" on her and instead just avoid her, I wouldn't do it. Lots of painful lessons there, but there was some good that came out of it. I learned a lot about what you shouldn't do in a relationship, and have had a few more girlfriends since then. My last ex I actually have a much better relationship with, to the point where she calls me her "good" ex because I'm not a f*cking psycho trying everything to crawl back into every facet of her life. 20. From RG198: I keyed the sh*t out of her car...I only did it because her friend (who turned out not to be her friend after all) told me my ex was planning on doing it to my car but I later found out that was a lie. I felt like sh*t and told my ex...she then proceed to burn my car. :(