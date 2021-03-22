20 people who made a dying confession and survived share what happened.

There's nothing quite like a near-death experience to bring out the confessions. If you think you're about to leave this planet, it's only natural that you'll feel inspired to share your vulnerable feelings, deep dark secrets, and final words for anyone who can hear.

However, when by some miracle you don't pass away, it can feel a bit embarrassing to walk back into your life with all these big feelings unveiled.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who made a dying confession only to survive share what happened.

1. From nukedsporks: