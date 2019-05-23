20 people with mental illness open up about how they manage it.

The greater cultural consciousness has come a long way when it comes to debunking mental health stigma and having open conversations about what mental health care looks like, and how different mental health struggles manifest.

Sadly, even with decades of progress, there are still a lot of toxic generalizations floating around about mental health and what it means to manage a mental illness. Luckily, the internet has the capability to serve as a great amplifying tool for educators, experts, and individuals willing to open up about the realities of mental illness.

In a recent Reddit thread, mental health providers and people juggling mental illness shared facts and stories to help fight stigma, and many of them have refreshing ways of framing mental health.

1. lil_Big_G pointed out how most people can't "see" mental illness until its at a dire state.

"Something to help with the stigma? Most people don't see mental illness until it has manifested itself outwardly. You know, the homeless guy yelling at a trash can type of thing."

"Realize that you are looking at the extreme end, thinking that is what mental illness is, is like thinking someone with 90% of their skin scorched off is what a burn looks like."

2. MadnessPersonified shared that it takes all of their energy to keep a job.