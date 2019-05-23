20 people with mental illness open up about how they manage it.

The greater cultural consciousness has come a long way when it comes to debunking mental health stigma and having open conversations about what mental health care looks like, and how different mental health struggles manifest.
Sadly, even with decades of progress, there are still a lot of toxic generalizations floating around about mental health and what it means to manage a mental illness. Luckily, the internet has the capability to serve as a great amplifying tool for educators, experts, and individuals willing to open up about the realities of mental illness.
In a recent Reddit thread, mental health providers and people juggling mental illness shared facts and stories to help fight stigma, and many of them have refreshing ways of framing mental health.
1. lil_Big_G pointed out how most people can't "see" mental illness until its at a dire state.
"Something to help with the stigma?
Most people don't see mental illness until it has manifested itself outwardly. You know, the homeless guy yelling at a trash can type of thing."
"Realize that you are looking at the extreme end, thinking that is what mental illness is, is like thinking someone with 90% of their skin scorched off is what a burn looks like."
2. MadnessPersonified shared that it takes all of their energy to keep a job.
"Exactly this. I'm the life of the party and a big happy noisy boss at work. When I come home I get straight into bed and stay there until I absolutely must get out again."
"Depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar and some sort of personality disorder. I've spent twenty years tweaking medication and doing therapy and trying really hard. I'm very lucky to have what I do given what I'm dealing with and I certainly look mentally well. But it takes all my energy to live half of an ordinary life."
3. Alienaura shared how PTSD affects their emotional processing.
"As someone who struggles with PTSD, I would like to say that I don't choose to be as repetitive and exhausting as I can be. I will react the same way to the same situation because that is an association that has been with me for half my life."
"It's very difficult to keep opening up to friends without feeling like a burden because you cannot cope with the same thing as last week. They have heard me talk about it so often and given me several pieces of advice on it and I hate feeling like this broken record, but to me that is a core part of this disorder."
4. m0le compares treating bipolar to diabetes, and it makes sense.
"As someone with bipolar, I always compare it to diabetes.
It's a lifelong condition, usually managed by medication though occasionally people manage without. The medication isn't always perfect, so you have to let those around you know the warning signs. If you ignore / stop taking your meds suddenly, you will have serious problems and may embarrass yourself in public."
"Sadly, I've recently had to add an extra section to my explanation as part of an apology. If you're a diabetic in hospital waiting for your foot to be amputated, even if you took your meds perfectly, you get limited sympathy if you spent every weekend stuffing yourself with cake. For bipolar, the equivalent tends to be booze / drugs, and god damn is the level of substance abuse high amongst us."
5. kimkatistrash says the hardest part of PTSD and anxiety is knowing your obsessions appear irrational.
"We know we are acting irrational, but its not something we could help. Especially if its something like ptsd or anxiety. Some days are just harder than others, but that doesn't mean we aren't trying. Just being their for us is enough and we appreciate it so much."
6. 840InHalf said oftentimes, you don't even understand your own impulses.
"We know that sometimes you don't understand us, but please consider that sometimes we don't understand either. As hard as it is for you, imagine how hard it is for the person suffering through it. I don't know why I have to flatten out every single wrinkle in the sheet before I sleep, and I know my boyfriend is tired and wants to go to bed too, but if I don't, I won't be able to sleep and will be itchy all night. We're doing our best, please just be patient with us."
7. 001000110000111 brought up a very salient point: you can't will yourself out of depression.
"You cant just tell a depressed person to go out and talk to people and have fun.
Depression KILLS THE WILL TO DO ANYTHING."
8. Goddess_Of_Heat pointed out how coping mechanisms are diverse and essential.
"Please don’t ridicule me for my coping mechanisms. I like to colour to help ignore thoughts. If I’m doing that instead of due tasks then I’m really struggling."
9. Foolishpuck80 pointed out how harmful it is to say you're "ADD" when you're not.
"Adhd exists. Its not just being hyper or a condition therapists invented. If I was diagnosed as a kid I might have gotten on my meds sooner and finish high school."
10. WasabiChickpea says people need to stop recommending unverified "cures."
"Stop trying to get me to try "cures" that are unevidenced. I'm fine with medication and therapy."
11. BitGag opened up about the realities of intrusive thoughts.
"Intrusive thoughts are exactly that. Intrusive. The amount of times people have told me to just shrug it off or not think about it is annoying."
"Edit: I've been asked for an example so I'll share my personal experience. What a lot of people seem to misunderstand is that most of the time they aren't traditional thoughts. They are commands your brain tries to issue and you have to mentally block them and stop them from occurring. Having to constantly stop yourself from hacking someone with a cleaver or shoving a glass in someone's face really messes with your day."
"Sometimes you just can't function properly and it really messes with your head to constantly deal with that kind of stress on top of living a normal life."
"Edit 2: For people asking how I cope. First of all knowledge about the condition is the best thing you can acquire to combat it. Once you know why things are happening you can deal with them."
"On top of that I have a meditative coping strategy for when it gets particularly bad in inconvenient situations. I know it sounds silly but I'll take 10 seconds or so, imagine a wall with an iron bolted door in my head and forcefully lock that 'version' of myself in there. Then I'll squash it, like the trash compactor from star wars 😅. Coupled with this I have a great doctor and some medication which really helps keep it under control."
"The final thing is more of a lifestyle change. I keep a strict exercise schedule and weekday routine which is more important to me than a lot of things in my life. It reminds me that I'm in control and my discipline won't falter.
Hope this helps someone!"
12. KatzeeKat brought up what a miracle it is to live to an old age when you suffer from depression.
"You're dealing with people who are essentially running with one leg in a two legged race. The bar for success for the mentally ill is much different than everyone else. For instance, someone suffering from severe depression making it to old age is sometimes a great feat... It certainly kills many before they get there."
"Edit: to all of you who have replied and I cannot answer, cheers to you for getting up and doing what you need to do to get through another day. I know it's hard. I know it's thankless. I know it seems pointless, but you've achieved more than you think and can keep achieving more. Congratulations on what you've accomplished so far!"
13. CarCarTooth opened up about the struggles of borderline personality disorder.
"I have borderline personality disorder. Suicide is so common in the disorder it's an actual diagnostic criteria for the diagnosis for the disorder. It's unheard of (not really, it's just pretty rare) to have BPD and not have attempted suicide or be a participant of self-harm. 80% attempt, 10% succeed. It's the mental illness with the highest "suicidality". So it's the disorder with the highest rate of attempts, and seems, from what I've read, to have the highest rate of completed suicides too. Kinda a 'duh' thing, to me at least, but it's wacky. 5 attempts and 8 1013s, and 3 cases of self inflicted stitch needing wounds myself."
"The shit really is a life destroying disorder. Throw on very severe Major Depression and PTSD and it's, frankly, why should I not die? Straight torture, and you're always blamed for everything, always causing nothing but pain to those you try to care about. You're weird, but in a volatile, "stay away" way but charming and charismatic (people always love me when they first meet me, but if they stick around more than a week, learn to dispise me.) at the same time."
"It's a disorder of wanting to be loved but burning love to a crisp when it touches you. It's a disorder of chaotic, dysregulated emotions. And I'm a guy ... with emotional issues. Doubly worse for me and the men with it. I don't just have a temper. I'm sensitive. Can't even count the times I've had to bounce on people, parties, events etc cause I was bout to start crying, for no real reason. I know what I felt to cause me to feel like crying, but the trigger made no sense. Not one single movie in like ever, have I had to try not to cry during. Elicited emotions are STRONG, always are. Too strong. Reality breaking strong. Transient psychosis inducing strong. When I feel hurt, I almost feel like I'm having a heart attack, every time."
"Not even sure, truely, I have a personality. Shits a pinball machine based on who I'm around. Am I real or fake? I don't know. Feels real, all 12,000 identities."
"The paranoia is what puts it over the edge. The constant interpersonal paranoia, like I'm schizophrenic. Can't do people. I go crazy cause of the paranoia. It gnaws and eats at ya until ya snap."
"I just want the shit to go away. By death or by magic, shit just needs to disappear. Some people at least have compassion for depression or anxiety, people see the pain, hurt and desperation in those. Nobody does for BPD, except those with it. Nobody cares more than enough to run away."
"What really puts a bullet in my head is I know what to do to contain the shit and end episodes as soon as they start. But nobody listens. Everyone does what they think should be done, and surprise, I go full blown episode.
I'm done. I'll prob get mostly hate cause of what BPD does to people, but I'm a glutton, I could use more hating me."
14. localtrashgirl pointed out how the label "lazy" can be a toxic force.
"Stop assuming everyone who skips school or doesnt come to work is just lazy or doesnt give a shit some of us peps with depression have a hard time even getting out of bed and u making nasty comments about us being "lazy" only makes it worse."
15. AHoneyman brought up how many people are silently struggling.
"Just because someone looks okay doesn't mean they are okay. I have a full time job. I have a house. I have a decent wage and I'm doing okay for my age. I also have borderline personality disorder, depression, anxiety, possibly ptsd, and traits of other personality disorders."
"I appear to function on the outside, but inside I struggle every day. I co-own my house with my dad, and despite living with me even he thinks I'm okay. People who are suffering often bottle it up in an attempt to not be a burden or to just try and get on with life, but it wears them down."
"Reach out to your friends and ask how they are. Let them know you're there for them. And if they disclose they have a certain disorder, do a little research. Think about how it affects them rather than how it affects you. You can't make them talk to you but you can show them you're there."
16. therescuingtype says the label "too sensitive" is a hard one to bear.
"I know I “overreact”, I know I’m “too sensitive”, I know I “make things difficult”. I know all of these things make you uncomfortable and inconvenience you but maybe just take a second to think about how much they affect me."
17. afrolocke says talking about suicide openly can do wonders.
"Talk about it. Suicide is the second most common cause of death among teenagers and young adults, so they are a big clientele to reach. But also middle-aged people are at high risk, especially men."
"You can share articles that talk positively about mental illness and recovery, along with being active in foundations for suicide prevention like the AFSP in the US, the NSPA in UK or whichever it is in your country."
"Most importantly, if you know someone who is feeling down or has suicidal thoughts, the best thing you can do to help is listen and ask directly "Do you have suicidal thoughts?". This leaves them with a simple yes or no question, so they aren't the one who have to "say it out loud". Don't panic when someone says "yes"! You can have suicidal thoughts without wanting to actively take your life,; they are a coping mechanism for underlying issues. If you think you can handle it, ask how persistent they are, if they can distance themselves from those thoughts or if they have a plan on how to take their life. Make sure to use the word "suicide" or any phrases without a negative connotation (see: "killing yourself")."
"Don't give advice: Just actively listen and comfort them in a way that doesn't make them feel trivialized or judged. Staying away from any moral judgements (regarding their feelings) is very important! Also, you can offer to support them when they plan to get treatment, like accompanying them when going to the doctor, figuring out who to call and so on. There are also some chat or mail-based counceling options if speaking in person or on the phone is too much for them."
18. gliitchyboz thinks everyone should be in therapy.
"Therapy isn't only for the mentally ill, nor is it a cash grab. Therapy WORKS. Not every therapist's the same either, so while some may not work for you, others will.
Therapy works."
19. plz_help_am_confused shared how people need to stop infantilizing people on the spectrum.
"I hate being told that my decision isnt mine because im autistic For example i wanted to go to a school where all of my friends were going i was repeatedly told to not go because my autism chose it and the proper adults should choose where i go."
"I had also stayed with my aunt who padded the walls with pillows and kept feeding me organic locally grown vegetables for the weekend to cure my and in her words "retarded ass brain."
"Have also been bullied anx made fun of and beaten by other kids because of my autism."
20. ZariqueFilcon shared how toxic it is to treat someone like their mental illness is the sum of them.
"Yes, I hallucinate. Yes, I have voices in my head. Yes, I'm not exactly completely sane, but that does not mean I can't function. I can still hold conversations, I can still hold relationships, I can still be relatively stable in public."
"Also, I am not my mental illness. Do not see me as, "That depressed kid", see me for who I am. There is so much more to a person than their mental state."
"And mental illness can affect anyone. Age, race and gender have nothing to do with it (except for gender dysphoria). A four year old can experience PTSD and so can a thirty year old. It's all about environment."