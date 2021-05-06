Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share the most memorable thing they’ve seen written on a bathroom wall.

20 people share the most memorable thing they’ve seen written on a bathroom wall.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 6, 2021 | 6:45 PM
ADVERTISING

Public bathroom walls double as murals for NSFW poems and one-liners.

And while a majority of the artwork you'll find reads as horny doodles, or drunken call-outs of ex-lovers, there's occasionally a slice of brilliance scrawled on the bathroom wall.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the best bathroom graffiti poem they've ever read, and it proves art is everywhere.

1. From BigBillKebabs1:

“The naked man fears no pickpocket.”

2. From caprainbeardyface:

A long arrow from the top of the door pointing all the way down to the bottom where there was some tiny writing, I leaned forward to get a closer look and it read "You are now sh**ting at a 45 degree angle."

3. From AllOverTheDamnPlace:

(On the left wall) "TOILET TENNIS: Look right." (On the right wall) TOILET TENNIS: Look left."

Also, above a urinal: "What are you looking up here for? Are you ashamed of it?"

4. From B**ch_Tuna:

"John, no time to explain! Pull up your pants and run away NOW!"

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content