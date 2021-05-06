20 people share the most memorable thing they’ve seen written on a bathroom wall.

Public bathroom walls double as murals for NSFW poems and one-liners.

And while a majority of the artwork you'll find reads as horny doodles, or drunken call-outs of ex-lovers, there's occasionally a slice of brilliance scrawled on the bathroom wall.

A long arrow from the top of the door pointing all the way down to the bottom where there was some tiny writing, I leaned forward to get a closer look and it read "You are now sh**ting at a 45 degree angle."

(On the left wall) "TOILET TENNIS: Look right." (On the right wall) TOILET TENNIS: Look left."

Also, above a urinal: "What are you looking up here for? Are you ashamed of it?"