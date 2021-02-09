20 people who packed up and started a new life share what their experience was like.

We've all daydreamed of packing up our lives, running away, and completely starting afresh. When you're dealing with a stressful workload, a tense home life, or a general sense of malaise, the thought of starting a completely new life feels shiny and ideal.
However, because of the myriad demands of life, and the fact that daydreams aren't a realistic metric of how changing your life actually feels, very few people pack their bags and make it happen.
Four years ago, I abruptly quit a job I had worked for 7.5 years that I finally had to admit was a dead end. I got a job at a lodge in a national park flipping burgers for minimum wage. I didn't know a single person there when I moved. But it quickly led to travelling to amazing places like Alaska and making lots of friends from all over the world. The experience gave me the confidence to really pursue my career goals, and last year I finally got my dream job! Nothing good happens in your comfort zone!