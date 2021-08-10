20 people who do repairs share the weirdest thing they've witnessed in a customer's home.

Working a job that involves entering the homes of strangers exposes you to a lot of household dynamics. Since the home is a haven of privacy and comfort, most people feel free to let their freak flags fly, even if there's a stranger fixing their cable.
All this is to say, people who work as plumbers, electricians, in cable repairs, or any comparable job get a special taste of how weird strangers can be when they're inside their houses. The trick is to keep your head down and not let people know how much you're observing unless they're cool.
I used to wash windows for extra cash. One day I was washing the windows of a rather upscale home owned by a nice elderly man. So I washed the windows on the outside and then go inside the house to do the inside of the windows. I work my way around to this kind old man's study/office. When I open the door I'm greeted by one of the largest Nazi flags I've ever seen. There was Nazi stuff everywhere. I'm standing there looking at all of this stuff thinking I've walked into a crazy man's house.