20 people reveal the family secrets they discovered after taking a DNA test.

Taking a DNA test can be an illuminating experience to help you learn more about your family and genetic makeup, but sometimes the results can reveal a lot more than what percentage of Irish you are, or how likely you are to have dimples...

Family secrets, spicy affairs, or long lost siblings can be revealed simply by spitting into a tube and shipping it to a lab. While most people have a vague understanding of where their ancestors came from and at least who their immediate family members are, secrets can't hide for long when your genes uncover the fact that you're not at all related to the person you thought was your parent. Connecting with distant cousins, learning about your health risks, or discovering fun facts about your physical traits can all be explored from an at-home DNA test. However, the answers are not always as simple as "you have blue eyes and have a predisposition for hating cilantro."

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "People who have taken an ancestry DNA test and accidentally uncovered a family secret, what was it?" family sleuths were ready to reveal their genetic mysteries.