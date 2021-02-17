20 people reveal the things they secretly like about life in quarantine.

While of course the pandemic has been tragic, devastating and destructive for many families, jobs and cities, some people have been able to find the light at the end of the tunnel...

Quarantining at home meant spending more time with family for many people, and an abundance of spare time trapped inside offered new opportunities to finally get around to finishing that long list of household projects, books or binge-watching hours on end of television shows. Being forced to stray from the standard routine led many people to re-imagine their career or personal goals, or shift their priorities in life.

Even people who didn't make any major, sweeping life changes were able to find some glimmer of positive takeaways from quarantine life. Not all of us sculpted a six pack of ab muscles while baton-twirling loaves of sourdough and learning two new languages, but looking on the bright side in the mountain of chaos can be a helpful exercise. Zoom celebrations and virtual happy hours might not have been ideal, but finding different and creative ways to communicate while socially distanced was illuminating for some people. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you secretly like about the pandemic?" people were ready to reveal the silver linings they've discovered in quarantine.