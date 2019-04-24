20 people reveal their weirdest food habits. No gusts of wind allowed.

Eating habits are supremely personal and can be very strange. First of all, it's a weird concept that has somehow been normalized because of "survival" or whatever. Think about it, we put strange globs in our mouths, chew them down with our saliva and then it gives us invisible "energy" that helps us move our bodies and function?! EATING IS WEIRD AS HELL when you think about it
As with any ritual we perform every day, people have very specific and sometimes nonsensical rules they make for meal time. For some people, the sight of different food groups touching on a plate can launch an emotional spiral, while others actively dip french fries in their milk shakes. No matter how weird you think your relationship to food is, there is undoubtedly someone with a stranger tale yet.
In celebration of the supremely weird eating habits people abide by, the video producer Simone de Rochefort asked her followers to share their strangest meal time rituals.
She opened up the thread by sharing how she needs her hair safely tied up, and impeccably clean fingers in order to thoroughly enjoy a meal.
Others quickly jumped onto the thread to share their food-related neurosis, the likes of which range from fairly common to wildly specific.
One man shared that the ultimate Cheetos hack is chopsticks, since they keep your fingers squeaky clean.
One woman revealed that she can't watch television AND eat at the same time, so snacking and bingeing shows is a real stop-and-go operation.
Several people can't finish a meal in good conscience without the proper dismount.
Wet wipes are a crucial tool if you're going to town on some wings.
Squished cheese made an appearance on the thread, as did pizza with mustard.
One woman simply cannot eat if there is a breeze nearby.
While another person shared they prefer a spoon-free chili experience.
When it comes to texture, it's all about finding the specifics you vibe with. In some cases, a food is only truly edible after you've performed surgery.
Now that you know you're in safe, non-judgemental company, I'd like to know: what are your weirdest food habits?!