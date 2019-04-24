20 people reveal their weirdest food habits. No gusts of wind allowed.

Eating habits are supremely personal and can be very strange. First of all, it's a weird concept that has somehow been normalized because of "survival" or whatever. Think about it, we put strange globs in our mouths, chew them down with our saliva and then it gives us invisible "energy" that helps us move our bodies and function?! EATING IS WEIRD AS HELL when you think about it

As with any ritual we perform every day, people have very specific and sometimes nonsensical rules they make for meal time. For some people, the sight of different food groups touching on a plate can launch an emotional spiral, while others actively dip french fries in their milk shakes. No matter how weird you think your relationship to food is, there is undoubtedly someone with a stranger tale yet.

In celebration of the supremely weird eating habits people abide by, the video producer Simone de Rochefort asked her followers to share their strangest meal time rituals.

What are your weird eating habits? I like to have my hair up, clean my fingers after every bite if I’m eating Cheetos or w/e, and DISLIKE EATING IN THE DARK — Simone de Rochefort (@doomquasar) April 24, 2019

She opened up the thread by sharing how she needs her hair safely tied up, and impeccably clean fingers in order to thoroughly enjoy a meal.