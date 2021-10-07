20 people roast man who claimed making $400k a year isn't rich.

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates in the U.S. reached record numbers since the 1930s, the wealth gap grew even wider, and a lot of people experience houselessness for the first time.

This is all to say, it's not a great time financially for a lot of people, and stable wages are certainly not a given. And while the same amount of money can mean vastly different things lifestyle-wise depending on where you live, and the costs you're navigating, there are some amounts of money that are universally considered a lot.

Most people would say that $400,000 is a lot of money. For starters, $400,000 is close to half a million, and eight times the average American salary (as of 2019) which is $50,000. So it's unsurprising that Twitter went up in flames after someone wrote a tweet claiming $400,000 a month isn't rich.

It all started when Twitter user @crushthebigots made a tweet asking the internet to weigh in on whether $400,000 is rich.