20 people who separated from their entire friend group share what happened.

In a perfect world, our prime friend groups would last the test of time, and we could all grow older alongside people who've known us from the start.

But the complications of life can create serious rifts in friend groups, and sometimes the most healthy thing you can do is break it off and walk away. While there are endless cultural conversations around the pain and loss of romantic break-ups, there are far fewer spaces for people to unpack friendship breakups and the emotional fall-out.

Luckily, the internet has carved out spaces to share stories and unpack the weirdness of losing a friend group.

In one popular Reddit thread, people shared their stories of friend group break-ups and what went down, so if you're going through this - know you're not alone.

1. From baronesslucy: