20 people who separated from their entire friend group share what happened.

In a perfect world, our prime friend groups would last the test of time, and we could all grow older alongside people who've known us from the start.
But the complications of life can create serious rifts in friend groups, and sometimes the most healthy thing you can do is break it off and walk away. While there are endless cultural conversations around the pain and loss of romantic break-ups, there are far fewer spaces for people to unpack friendship breakups and the emotional fall-out.
Luckily, the internet has carved out spaces to share stories and unpack the weirdness of losing a friend group.
When I was in college, I was friends with a group who was older than myself. A few of them graduated and then all of the rest graduated the year before I did. In my senior year, I had no friends left.
The group never reunited again.