20 people share the most adult things they saw in a show made for children.

One of the weirdest experiences in adulthood is realizing just how many grim and NSFW moments are slipped into popular children's shows.

In some cases, it hits us in a flash of memory or during a rewatch, in other instances - we see the trend of adult themes being slipped into current cartoons. Either way, it can be bizarre to realize just how dirty and depressing children's shows can get.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the moments they can't believe children's shows got away with, and it may inspire a rewatch.

I remember that Fairly Oddparents episode where Timmy wishes he had never been born (or something along those lines), and then he ends up realizing that everyone (including his parents) is way happier without him....seemed pretty dark for a kid’s show to me?

2. From Chromatic73: