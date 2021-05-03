20 people share the ‘anti-bucket list’ activities they never want to do again.

We all know about bucket lists, the simultaneously elusive and clarifying lists that help us organize all the things we want to do before we die. While many people don't complete their entire bucket list in their lifetime, writing down your goals and intentions can help you prioritize what matters most. Plus, it can be encouraging to realize just how many things you've already done.

Conversely, however, there are some activities that are so unpleasant you quickly realize you never want to do them again. These experiences comprise the "anti-bucket list," a growing collection of absolute "been there, done that."

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the activities on their anti-bucket list, and why they never want to do them again.

1. From waverly76:

Running the marathon. I trained for it, I completed it, and that’s all for me.