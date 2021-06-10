20 people share their most awkward or sad celebrity encounters.

Not all celebrity encounters are full of good vibes and fun memories, some run-ins are deeply awkward, rude, or downright depressing.
When you think about it, this makes a lot of sense - celebrities have grumpy and sad days just like everyone, except they often are granted the same level of privacy to deal with their feelings. So when a fan approaches them at the wrong time, it doesn't always go down in a picture-perfect way.
Further proof that celebrities are just like us.
I had an entirely eyeball/body language conversation with Chris Pontius in a Guitar Center. He was playing an acoustic. I saw him, he looked at me. I realized who he was, he saw that I recognized him and he gave me a look that was so sad, like, "please don't announce to the world that I'm here." I nodded and he smiled and looked relieved. The end.