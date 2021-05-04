20 people share the most awkward thing someone said to them after hooking up.

Pillow talk can be incredibly bonding and vulnerable. The moments immediately following the act can open up the door for a calming moment of cuddling and sharing, spanning everything from the activities of the day to deeply concealed memories.
However, not all pillow talk is created equal, and there are a lot of awkward moments that go down right after a hook-up. Some people, it seems, have no idea what to say after the act.
"Is that it?"
Yes. Yes it was.
“I shouldn’t have done that.” :,/
She called me by her ex's name and said she really enjoyed it. Immediately apologized and said the error was due to me being new in her life.
A girl patted my back said “good job” then proceeded to give me $3 through PayPal when she left.