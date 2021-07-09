20 people share basic survival tips everyone should know.

We could all use a few more survival tips in our toolbelts. The world is vast and unpredictable, and we as humans face a lot of potential threats we often don't even think about.

Luckily, knowledge is power, and for every potential catastrophe there is a wealth of knowledge on how to anticipate danger and protect ourselves. Rather than dwell on the situations out of our control, why not arm ourselves with tips that could potentially help us down the road?

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared survival tips they think everyone should know, and they range from relatively obvious to very niche.

1. From Etterra:

Bend your knees/elbows when bracing for impact. If you lock your joints you're probably going to break something.

2. From NoCommunication7: