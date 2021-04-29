20 people share their best 'don't mess with me' stories.

In the movies, whenever a bully or intruder steps up to a friend group there's always one person that puts them in their place. While "don't mess with me" moments can be so cathartic and cinematic on-screen, they rarely go down as coolly in real life.
Which is to say, those rare occasions where you step up and show your tough side at the right time can be deeply satisfying.
I'll gladly start. One day I was out fishing at a local pond with a few girls that I went to school with (we had gotten close because of honors society; yes, they're attractive). We catch a few bass and channel catfish, and decide it is time to head home before dusk sets to night. Mind you, there is about a 150-200 yard path from the parking lot to the actual pond, so we started heading down said path.