20 people share the best purchase they made in 2020.

2020 has certainly been a surprising, stressful, and "unique" adventure...

This year simultaneously feels like a blurry reel of panic-scrolling and also the longest century humanity has ever collectively endured. Essential workers are in desperate need of beach vacation and swim-up bar, parents who have had to also become teachers are spiraling in their sweatpants, and all of us forgot what it was like to stand in a crowd without a mask or hug our friends. Meeting up to talk to our loved ones from six feet away on a patch of dirt in the park as we all sweat under our masks in the summer or freeze on a patio has been strange, but it's what we must do to keep people safe until everyone is vaccinated.

While there have been some positive things that have come out of this year: everyone you know learned to bake bread or you finally got around to organizing that table full of junk mail and loose change, it probably won't be the year we look back on in the highlights of our lives. It probably also wasn't the most memorable year for shopping as most of us have tried desperately to not spend money.