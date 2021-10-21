20 people share the best thing they did drunk that they'd never do sober.

Most of the time, our drunk selves don't do us any major favors. While we might be more friendly or loose while drinking, there are also plenty of times when a text is sent off or a passionate conversation is had that we wish we'd skipped over. Since alcohol is literally poison, it's no shocker it's a toss-up when we go hard on it.

That said, there are those rare times when we become the best versions of ourselves while drunk, and the liquid courage gives us just the boost we need to say or do something we'd otherwise anxiously avoid. In these instances, it can be nice to take notes from our drunk selves and apply them to our sober lives.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the best thing they did drunk that they'd never do sober.

1. From Kunkyskunts:

Told my boss I needed a raise.

2. From MainSteamStopValve: