20 people share the biggest life risk they've taken and whether they regret it.

Life is inherently full of risks, even the small choices in our lives involve a good deal of risk management. But there are some risks that can go south in a far more intense way, risks of life and death, career stability, emotional safety, and immediate humiliation.
Regardless of whether they pan out as desired or not, it can be fascinating to look at the fall-out of major risks, whether in our own lives or the lives of others.
I bought a house without looking at it. I don't regret it, but wouldn't do it again.
Six years ago I had a massive heart attack. The ambulance came and it was clear what was happening. They said there was a hospital close by that could try and stabilize me and there was another hospital 30 minutes away that had a cardiac unit that could do whatever was needed. The risk was that if I went to the one close by they may not be able to do anything.