20 people share the biggest red flag they noticed in a job interview.

Interviewing for a life-changing job, or even a gig you're only moderately interested in, can be a terrifying test in small talk stamina, professionalism, and first impressions...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what was something an employer said to you during a interview that made you not want to work for them?" people were ready to share the blaring red flags that went off during a job interview.

1.

At my job I currently have: "Most people at this company hire women because we sell crafts, soap, girly stuff. Personally? I love hiring men. You can carry the big crates of this sh*t faster than they can. Even better--desperate men. It doesn't matter how sh*tty this job is, you need it, and we need you." - [deleted]

2.