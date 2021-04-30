20 people share the biggest load of 'BS' someone ever tried to get them to believe.

Have you ever sat back as someone conjured all their persuasive energy to try to convince you of a load of BS? It can be equal parts entertaining and fascinating to watch the wheels turn as they pretend the conversation is worth it, particularly when both of you know they're not convincing you of anything.

Still, there is something to be said about the sheer gall of someone who keeps a straight face while committing to an utterly BS take, in many ways - trolls on that level deserve their flowers for sheer dedication.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the biggest load of BS someone ever tried to convince them of, and it truly emphasizes how creative people can be.

My dad tried to convince me that we were having stewed monkey brains for dinner when I was a kid.

That she had a child that she put up for adoption. We were in 5th grade.

3. From RockNRollBuckeroo: