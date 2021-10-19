20 people share a bizarre historical event they still can't believe happened.

History is full of incredibly weird stories, because people, at our core, are deeply bizarre animals. At our best, we can work together and build truly strange utopian inventions and communities. At our worst, we can create hell on earth in a million different ways.

It can be truly fascinating (and horrifying) to look back at some of the weirdest moments in history, and recognize the weird places human nature has taken us.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the bizarre historical events they still can't believe actually took place.

1. From mitchade:

Good old Operation Mincemeat. Basically, during WWII, the British find some dead body of some poor guy, dress it up like a British officer, attach some fake intel onto him, then throw him into the ocean, hoping he floats to enemy territory to mislead them. It worked.