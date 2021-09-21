20 people share the celebrities with bad reputations they think aren't even talented.

The conversation around when to separate the art from the artist is one that's been going on for decades, and shows no signs of stopping soon.

Every time we hear about a celebrity getting caught hurting others or spouting harmful viewpoints, fans are left to decide where to draw the line between consuming a person's art and endorsing how they navigate the world.

But with some famous people, the decision isn't too tough, because both their art and personality are innately toxic.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared which celebrities they believe are both terrible artists and terrible people, and it's a real who's who.

1. From jhftop:

Ellen. Every time I see Ellen's happy-go-lucky smiling PR face, I'm reminded of the episode where she basically bullied Mariah Carey into admitting that she was pregnant despite her wishes to keep that matter private.

2. From GotThemBabyLungs: