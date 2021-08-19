20 people share common advice given to young people that actually isn't helpful.

While it can seem like teenagers aren't listening at all when adults give them long lectures about taking their futures seriously and investing time into their schoolwork, young people are also sneaky sponges of information.

Learning how to filter out advice that is actually helpful to your individual path and skill-set can be difficult for teenagers and young adults to navigate, especially if they see their peers succeeding with a "YOLO" or "work hard, play hard" mindset. While authorities figures in your field can be incredible mentors, or your tipsy uncle might bestow a piece of relationship advice that'll change the course your future at Thanksgiving dinner one year, not all advice should be treated equally.

Hearing "money will come" when you're broke and confused isn't exactly inspiring if you don't know how to put yourself in the position to accept this mysterious money that seemingly will drop from the sky. Listening to your sister who has only ever been with her high school sweetheart tell you at brunch that "there are plenty of fish in the sea" after your seventh dating app heartbreak can feel defeating, but sometimes all you can do is nod, smile and chug those unlimited brunch mimosas.