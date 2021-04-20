20 people share common 'parenting tricks' that do more harm than good.

If you're raising kids and attempting to keep your sanity you can use every method in the book. Any parenting trick that sounds like it'll help your kid behave can be appealing, but not all methods of raising someone are equal.

Even some of the more harmless sounding parenting techniques can ultimately hurt a child if their feelings and true needs aren't taken into account.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the parenting tricks that can ultimately mess a child up, and they range from more obvious manipulation to seemingly harmless tactics that aren't a match for many kids.

1. From yourfellownerd10: