20 people share the communities they think are actually cults.

There are times when something feels culty in essence, even when you can easily break down all the ways its different from a cult.
But then, there are the organizations and communities that give off an air of cultiness precisely because they are a cult in sheep's clothing. We often exclusively imagine cults as some obvious collection of people in robes drinking poisons, but there are plenty of modern day operations with all of the markers of cultdom that are scarily normalized.
All of these "nutrition" places with their loaded teas, are just a front for Herbalife.
A friend of mine was getting a promotion at work and she invited me to "the party". She said, and I quote "the will be drinks and cake" to which I instantly agreed.
Well...she worked for herbalife and "the party" was actually a round table where people would stand up one by one like in an AA meeting and go: hi, I'm name and I've been using herbalife for number of months and I can honestly say my dick grew by 2 inches, I won the lottery, women on the street want to fuck me and so on...