20 people share the communities they think are actually cults.

There are times when something feels culty in essence, even when you can easily break down all the ways its different from a cult.

But then, there are the organizations and communities that give off an air of cultiness precisely because they are a cult in sheep's clothing. We often exclusively imagine cults as some obvious collection of people in robes drinking poisons, but there are plenty of modern day operations with all of the markers of cultdom that are scarily normalized.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared communities, trends, and organizations that feel culty because they are.

All of these "nutrition" places with their loaded teas, are just a front for Herbalife.