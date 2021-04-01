20 people share their coolest 'how the hell did I do that' moments.

If you've ever had a moment where you're unexpectedly good at something, or you pull off an unlikely scheme in the nick of time, you know just how cathartic that wave of adrenaline feels.
Surprising yourself in a moment of pure luck feels equal parts euphoric and bizarre, particularly when you try to replicate the moment and realize you can't. Realizing whatever shifted in the universe to favor you was random and fleeting can be bittersweet, but retelling these moments can be a treat.
Playing darts, which I'm rubbish at, we were betting on closest to the bull. I knew I was crap at it so I thought what the hell and I closed my eyes, turned my head to the side and threw the dart. Straight into the bullseye. In front of a crowd of disbelieving people. Won a hundred quid as well.