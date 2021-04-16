20 people share the coolest thing they’ve gotten away with by pretending to fit in.

So much of getting through life is just mastering the art of blending in, faking it til you make it, or nodding until the conversation is over.
Even the most qualified people who belong in a situation struggle with impostor syndrome and pushing through to put on a confident face, so it's no wonder that confident people can easily slip through the cracks undetected.
If you've ever found yourself at a party you weren't invited to or a job interview you were massively underqualified for, then you already know how important the art of blending in can be.
My brother and his new bride were taking wedding pictures at a local park with both of their families. There were two other couples doing the same thing. With so many people around, nobody knew who everyone was. I slipped into both of the other groups pictures at different times and even hugged one of the brides & shook her new husband's hand.