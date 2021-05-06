20 people share the craziest luxury items they've seen a rich person buy.

The wealth gap is so massive and all-encompassing there are items so luxurious only rich people know about them.

There's a point where you have so much money you need to buy expensive things to manage your expensive things. It can be truly wild to witness the many layers of money, and how living a financially limitless life can lead to cartoonish excess.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the luxury items they never knew existed until they heard about it from a wealthy person (or came into money themselves).

1. From AuntySocialite:

I know a couple who live in NYC who have a live-in “nanny” for their two dogs. They hire a different veterinary student every few years. The student gets their own suite, a town car, a generous salary in the high 5 figures, paid trips home twice yearly, and nice bonuses.