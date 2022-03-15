20 people share the craziest thing an ex ever did.

Breakups are famously messy nightmares of long handwritten letters, grasping at any opportunity for some vague "closure," or going full Carrie Underwood and taking a baseball bat to someone's car...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the craziest thing an ex-friend/lover has done to you?" people were ready to share the hilarious, bizarre or fully unhinged behaviors their former flames or friends ever did.

1.

Met me for a date, went to go meet her parents, went upstairs and f*cked her brother-in-law, and then left with me to resume our date. I found out after the fact, got tested and dumped her a*s. - Sol-Blackguy

2.

Got mail delivered to my house when she found out I was going to break up with her. Then wouldn’t leave when I did break up with her. I called the police and since she received mail at my house they said it was officially her residence as well.