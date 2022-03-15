20 people share the craziest thing an ex ever did.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the craziest thing an ex-friend/lover has done to you?" people were ready to share the hilarious, bizarre or fully unhinged behaviors their former flames or friends ever did.
Met me for a date, went to go meet her parents, went upstairs and f*cked her brother-in-law, and then left with me to resume our date. I found out after the fact, got tested and dumped her a*s. - Sol-Blackguy
Got mail delivered to my house when she found out I was going to break up with her. Then wouldn’t leave when I did break up with her. I called the police and since she received mail at my house they said it was officially her residence as well.
I had to call my landlord and have him evict me to get her to leave. Once she left he rescinded the eviction notice and I moved back in. - armhat