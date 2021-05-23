20 people share crazy stories they don't normally tell because they're hard to believe.

Some stories are so crazy they're hard to share because people simply won't believe them.

This is a sad quandary since the wildest stories are often the most interesting, so it's ideal when you find an audience that will believe and marvel in the wonder. Luckily, people struggling to find good listeners in their real lives can find plenty of corners online to spill the juice.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the crazy experiences they often don't share for fear of judgment or disbelief.

These stories truly deliver.

1. From throwaway89289043459: