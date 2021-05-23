20 people share crazy stories they don't normally tell because they're hard to believe.

Some stories are so crazy they're hard to share because people simply won't believe them.
This is a sad quandary since the wildest stories are often the most interesting, so it's ideal when you find an audience that will believe and marvel in the wonder. Luckily, people struggling to find good listeners in their real lives can find plenty of corners online to spill the juice.
These stories truly deliver.
I once spent a few nights in Yosemite, basically just hiking and getting drunk from time to time. One night myself and a group of friends hiked to the top of this little mountain near camp Tawonga. I distinctly remember all of us seeing this meteorite fall into the atmosphere and briefly light up the sky. But thats the last thing I remember, it's as if I blinked and it was late afternoon. I got off the ground, nobody was around me anymore and my ribs were in a ton of pain. Scared the sh*t out of me I started running down the hill following the path hoping it would take me back to people, I still remember running and it feeling like I was in a nightmare, like a twilight zone where everyone disappeared.