It's truly bizarre when you develop or revisit a photo only to discover there is something creepy, hilarious, or indecipherable hovering in the background.When your photo transforms into an I Spy image it's easy to wonder why you never noticed such scenery in the first place, or in some cases, how it ever got into the photo. There are people who swear they have photo proof of ghosts and the spirit world, by sheer merit of the bizarre images that make their way into a photo later on.Others might not go so far as to invoke the supernatural, but still feel puzzled to spot bizarre, creepy, and sometimes hilarious additions to their photos.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the scariest, creepiest, and most funny thing they spotted in a photo after taking it.1. From Beansproutiscool: Oh my god. My friends took a selfie at a wurstfest and in the background is this little kid straight up DEEP THROATIN’ a balloon sword. Still my favorite photo of all time. Balloon Boy Balloon boy2. From LKJNAElhjberg: I did wildlife and nature photography for awhile when I was in high school and just out of. I was on the School Newspaper all 4 years of high school, so I had connections at the Printers, and would often get calls from them saying, "Hey, we have someone for this magazine or this newsletter" etc. I'd take on the odd jobs and go get pictures. Sometimes it was of Houses for a "Parade of Homes" kinda thing, sometimes it was pictures from little nature parks for stories. It was all really, really random stuff, usually. One time, they asked me to go get a picture of a local "Park" around a lake in the foothills, since they were going to be having some sort of 4th of July Celebration in a few weeks. I went out and got several amazing pictures. Lagoon, Walking Trails, Picnic area, etc. I spent about 3 hours out there hiking around cause it's actually one of my favorite places to hike anyway. I got home and went to do edits on the picture to send off to the people who requested it. What I wound up seeing... was 3 Mountain Lions. Following me. For probably about an hour. Three days later, someone hiking the area had their dog with them, and the dog was attacked and killed, by a mountain lion. Uh. Yeah. Sh*t. 3. From muneutrino: When I was in SAR there was a story about a guy who was lost after dark without a light source, so he was using his camera flash. This was pre phone cameras. He was found and made it home safely but when he developed his photos he saw that quite a few contained a mountain lion that had tracked him for miles. 4. From BBQNugget: My Dad took a picture of my mom and I on a rainy day in Capri, Italy. We looked at it later and there was a massive piece of sh*t on the ground in the little space we had between our feet. We still don’t understand how neither of us managed to step in it. 5. From 4u2b2: Took a picture of my friend when we were scuba diving. A tiger shark! 6. From stratomaster82: When I graduated high school my family and my best friends family hung around the football field after everybody left the ceremony. My Dad snapped a pic of my best friend and me standing on the bleachers in our cap and gown. After we got the film developed we noticed that there were two eyes peeking out of the crack right below us on the bleachers and you could just make out a man's head. We never saw this man while we were there and he was staring directly at the camera below us. 7. From Your7thFavoritePlant: I had a friend take a picture of me while we were working outside. Looked back at it a couple of hours later and to my horror realized that there was a giant tick climbing up my neck in the picture. Found the tick itself in my hair a little while later, haha. 8. From kanaetekureru: I took a picture of my new coffee table, sent it to my mom, and realized there was lube in the background. 9. From JamieBensteedo: My dad's naked a*s in a live Ebay post. 10. From EddieAllenPoe: When my brothers and I were kids, my uncle gave each of us a camera (1965). We would take black and white pictures of all kinds of boring stuff. One of my brothers kept all of his pictures in a drawer and ignored them for many years. He came across them 15 years later and showed them to our good friend who grew up a few houses down from us. The friend was going through the stack of pics and they were reminiscing about the old days. The friend held up a picture of my oldest brother holding our kitten next to my dad's old truck. He asked who's dog is in the truck? My brother looked at the picture and inside the cab of the truck was a dog looking at my brother and the cat. It was a large white furry dog that looked to be happy with it's tongue hanging out of its mouth. We were between dogs at that time. Our first boxer died almost a year earlier. We didn't have another boxer until the cat was a year old. The dog is not a boxer. No one in the neighborhood had a dog like that, nor any family friends. The truck was always locked, and we would never have let a strange dog into the truck. We asked my mother about where dad bought the truck (he was dead at this point), she said it was owned by a man who raised chickens for a living. She said he had a friendly, big white sheepdog. We think the good boy liked to ride in the truck and still liked to hang out in it. 11. From HufflepuffWriter: A box of condoms right on the table behind me in a picture of me my then-boyfriend (now husband) took of me sitting on the couch of our first apartment the day we moved in. 12. From Samizara: Back when I was a kid, I had one of those disposable cameras to take pictures of my pet bird. An old bald man's head showed up in one of them. Big ears. Thick glasses. Just his head hanging out around the TV. 13. From StoptheBigFishMan: I remember as a kid, years ago, I was at a Halloween party. I was hanging out in the garage with a bunch of other people. It was a family Halloween party so it’s not like it was crazy or anything. I remember talking to my mom and our family friend when some guy dressed as Ghostface from Scream kinda walked by. I don’t really remember the details of how it played out but my family friend looked at the guy right in the eye and asked “...who are you?”. He walked away without answering. She shrugged it off, figuring it was one of her nephews trying to scare her. It freaked me out as a little kid but when I grew older I figured she was probably right. Until years later. I was looking through photo albums and found a photo from that party. Everyone was standing together for the group photo. In it I could see everyone I know who’s usually at these parties. Including the two suspected nephews. Neither of them dressed for Halloween. But there was ghostface standing in front of them. To this day, I still don’t know who that was. 14. From QuickLookBack: I had a project for my high school photography class and, like everyone else, I thought a cemetery would be a great place to shoot in black and white. I went right after a storm and caught some great shots of mist rising from the ponds and streams, overflow racing through debris stuck in storm drains, wet mausoleums, all the hits. I developed and submitted four prints to my teacher who immediately picked out the last photo I took, saying the figures in the background added a lot of atmosphere and drama. I had no idea what he was talking about. When he pointed out the two people, something immediately seemed off. It looked like a man just starting to turn and run, while grabbing an older child or young teenager by the arm so violently that they were flying sideways off of a bicycle. They were framed dead-center background between two headstones, facing away from the camera. To the left and almost out of frame was a fuzzy black car. I hadn't even seen them in person while taking the shot. I showed my parents that night and they flipped out. On the day I took the photos, a week before, there was an attempted abduction of a girl taking a shortcut home by riding her bike through the cemetery. The abductor dropped her and fled when he saw a car approaching and was later arrested after the drivers called 911. Apart from accidentally capturing an attempted child abduction on film, the fact that this stuff happens in plain sight was probably scarier. 15. From kixxx_troll: This picture always creeped me out. My GF (wife now) took this picture of the dog. That "face" in the background was certainly not there when the pic was taken. View post on imgur.com16. From Special_Custard6015: Took at picture of me my sister at summer camp. I loved the picture and added to my scrapbook and had a copy framed. I would take it out over the years show family. 15 years later I'm looking at the picture and right behind us is a girl who looks absolutely terrified. She is mid scream and sprinting toward something off camera. I guess someone had fallen in the fire and everyone was rushing to put her out while me and my sisters were posing for pictures! How narcissistic and vain were we that not only at the time we were too busy trying to look cute but it took 15 years to stop staring at ourselves and look in the background?! 😂😭😂😭😂😭 17. From pewpewdeez: When I was 16 me and my friend went to Magic Mountain in 1994 and I took a selfie (disposable camera) of us going up the climb in a roller coaster. 10 years later I’m looking at the pic and I see a couple of kids our age behind us sniffing coke off their hands, on the roller coaster! The 90s were crazy. 18. From Upyourbuttitgoes: My brother's wife was going to look at apartments while he was stuck at work so she brought her camera so he had an idea of what they looked like. She got the pictures developed and when my brother was going through them later that night there’s clearly a little girl standing in one of them. You could see through her but could clearly make everything out. She had on a dress with knee high ruffle sock and dress shoes. 19. From lilotter67: I took what I thought was going to be a beautiful picture of my young daughter outside on a spectacular fall day. When it was developed, I could see my dog in the background taking a dump. 20. From Squaragus_Asparagus: My parents and my sister and I were all shooting fireworks when we took a photo of my dad lighting them there clearly a woman standing in the frame of the photo looking at us. Not a reflection, a shadow but a fully formed woman in the edge of the frame who was clearly larger than my mother and did not look nice at all. It morbidly freaked all of us out.