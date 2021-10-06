20 people share their creepiest stories they can't explain.

We have once again reached Halloween season, which means it's the prime time for people to bust out all their scariest, creepiest, and most haunting stories.

Whether you've personally encountered a ghost, or you're only haunted by your most embarrassing memories, it can be fun to scour other people's creepy stories in order to get in the Halloween spirit.

So without further adieu, here are 20 of the creepiest and most inexplicable stories from a recent Reddit thread.

1. From diamonddogday: