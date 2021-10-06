20 people share their creepiest stories they can't explain.

We have once again reached Halloween season, which means it's the prime time for people to bust out all their scariest, creepiest, and most haunting stories.
Whether you've personally encountered a ghost, or you're only haunted by your most embarrassing memories, it can be fun to scour other people's creepy stories in order to get in the Halloween spirit.
So without further adieu, here are 20 of the creepiest and most inexplicable stories from a recent Reddit thread.
In 2015, I had just started a business with my brother flipping houses. He had been on a road trip with his daughter for a little over 1 week and had just gotten back home. I spoke with him on the phone and he said that he would be down to meet me at the property that we had just remodeled that friday to finish it up and get it listed. When I hung up the phone, I was walking into the kitchen when I thought to myself, 'he isnt coming because he is going to have a heart attack and die tomorrow". I have been scolded in the past for being negative and so I just kept it to myself and tried to put it out of my mind. The following day I was sitting on the edge of my bed, when my phone rang. I looked at the caller ID and it was my mother. I immediately knew what the phone call was going to be about. I picked up the phone and my mother said that my brother had just had a heart attack and they were trying to revive him.