20 people share the creepiest thing that happened to them in the dead of night.

The night time is the right time to get utterly terrified. With lights low and human activity at a minimum, any experience marked by midnight carries an extra shroud of fear. And sadly, if you're in actual danger, it is usually exacerbated at night due to the lack of light and crowds.

That said, even situations that end safely feel extra creepy in the dead of night, and can make for good stories down the line.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their creepiest experiences in the dead of night, and it'll make you want to go to bed earlier.

1. From thebestonlythebest: