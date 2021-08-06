20 people share the creepiest unsolved mystery they know about.

The world is full of mysteries, many of which are still unsolved, which adds another layer of terror.

There are so many unsolved mysteries floating out in the abyss we have television series, documentaries, podcasts, and endless internet forums dedicated to unpacking all of the details.

In a popular Reddit thread, people share the creepiest unsolved mystery they know.

Dardeen Family Murders. Husband, pregnant wife and young son. Wife and son bludgeoned in their bed the mother gave birth the perpetrator(s) then bludgeoned the newborn. They found the husband shot execution-style outside. No fingerprints or DNA found at the scene it was completely clean.