20 people share the creepiest urban legends from their hometown.

There's nothing quite like an endearing urban legend that spans area codes and generations. Some urban legends are passed down by word of mouth, like a modern form of folklore, while others spiral out from old news stories or historical discoveries.
The most fascinating urban legends are often hyper localized, meaning you have to be from a community to know all the details.
We have a chair that’s been untouched since the 1960s in our schools boiler room. The janitor swears that a boy got locked down there by these other kids the day before summer break and died from the heat. He claims that the chair moves and that the door handle moves like he’s still there trying to get out.
I live in Romania and as a kid the most common legend was the “black ambulance” that would steal kids and harvest their organs and that kids’ bodies were to be found a few days later abandoned on a field with some money for the funeral.
Also, in my town our parents would never let us go to the cinema because there was this legend about a man who wound put AIDS infected needles on the seats.