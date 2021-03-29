20 people share the creepiest urban legends from their hometown.

There's nothing quite like an endearing urban legend that spans area codes and generations. Some urban legends are passed down by word of mouth, like a modern form of folklore, while others spiral out from old news stories or historical discoveries.

The most fascinating urban legends are often hyper localized, meaning you have to be from a community to know all the details.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the creepiest urban legends from their area.

1. From KTsDefacement:

We have a chair that’s been untouched since the 1960s in our schools boiler room. The janitor swears that a boy got locked down there by these other kids the day before summer break and died from the heat. He claims that the chair moves and that the door handle moves like he’s still there trying to get out.

2. From mikeynbn: