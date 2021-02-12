20 people share their cringiest stories of middle school romance.

Middle school crushes are by their very nature embarrassing. Everyone involved is going through puberty, emotions are high while EQ is low, and no one has any idea how to express romantic feelings without going overboard.
For many people, middle school is the first time they feel the full, crushing weight of a crush. And if they're lucky, the first time they get to express said feelings for a crush. Even in the best case scenarios, middle school crushes are hilariously cringe to look back on from an adult perspective, there is a massive gap between how grown middle schoolers feel and how young they truly are.
This kid with down syndrome asked me to dance with him at the 8th grade social. He had been turned down by pretty much every other girl there. So I said yes. We were dancing to that song from Waiting to Exhale. He asked me if I would be his girlfriend. All these kids and teachers were like "awwwwww". So of course I said yes. I gave him my phone number. This was a Friday. He called me on Sunday to break up with me because his other girlfriend found out.
TL;DR: I was a special ed side chick in 8th grade.