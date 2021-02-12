20 people share their cringiest stories of middle school romance.

Middle school crushes are by their very nature embarrassing. Everyone involved is going through puberty, emotions are high while EQ is low, and no one has any idea how to express romantic feelings without going overboard.

For many people, middle school is the first time they feel the full, crushing weight of a crush. And if they're lucky, the first time they get to express said feelings for a crush. Even in the best case scenarios, middle school crushes are hilariously cringe to look back on from an adult perspective, there is a massive gap between how grown middle schoolers feel and how young they truly are.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their cringiest stories of middle school romance, and it reads like an episode of Pen15.

1. From charmia: