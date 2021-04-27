20 people share the cringiest way they've seen someone try to flirt.

Flirting can be a deeply exhilarating experience, but it can also be deeply cringe-inducing. Trying to figure out whether someone is just being friendly, or is actually into you can be an challenge even for the most charming and emotionally intelligent among us.

So, when you add alcohol, inexperience, or an extra dash of awkwardness, then it's only natural for flirting attempts to go downhill into a cringe-worthy abyss of regret. While it never feels good to be the one bombing at flirting, it can be deeply amusing to witness.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most cringey flirting attempts they've ever seen.

These might make you feel better.

1. From Neilson509: