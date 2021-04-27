20 people share the cringiest way they've seen someone try to flirt.

Flirting can be a deeply exhilarating experience, but it can also be deeply cringe-inducing. Trying to figure out whether someone is just being friendly, or is actually into you can be an challenge even for the most charming and emotionally intelligent among us.
So, when you add alcohol, inexperience, or an extra dash of awkwardness, then it's only natural for flirting attempts to go downhill into a cringe-worthy abyss of regret. While it never feels good to be the one bombing at flirting, it can be deeply amusing to witness.
These might make you feel better.
I saw a feshman try to flirt during my colleges welcome week. Our freshman dorms are highrisers (think 18 and 22 stories). Freshman guy to three freshman girls. Freshman guy: "what floor are you all on?"
Girl 1: " I'm on 7"
Girl 2: " 9"
Girl 3: " I'm on 7 also"
Freshman guy: "Looks like here we have two 7s and a 9"
Flicks his sunglasses down
It was the biggest trainwreck I had seen in a long time. The girls just left. The poor guy was just looked confused.