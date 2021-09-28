20 people share the 'cute' things or behaviors they cannot stand.

It's natural to dislike some of the things your peers like, but it can be completely alienating when it feels like a sizable chunk of the world has unanimously agreed a trend or behavior is cute, while you're holding back the eye-rolls.

The current state of social media has made going viral a quicker and easier (in some cases) process, which has sped up the trend cycles and every form of discourse, for better or worse.

So while you can log on any given day and find a subject people are sparring about, or a news piece people are grieving, you can also get a bigger picture of the playful and cutesy ways people are expressing themselves. And while the world would be a much better place if everyone simply let each other live, it's only natural to find yourself reacting to other people in your head.