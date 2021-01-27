20 people share the dark histories of companies that are viewed positively today.

It's safest to assume that most large companies are corrupt.

Global capitalism is built on the backs of underpaid laborers (and sometimes full-on slave labor), many companies dip their hands into wars and violent conflicts, and the concept of "ethics" in corporate business functions more as a PR stunt than an actual value.

That said, it can still be terrifying and jarring to learn about the extent of corruption carried out by everyday brands we might consider innocuous or seemingly innocent. After all, how bad can a fruit or oatmeal brand really be? As it turns out, super, super bad.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dirt on companies that are viewed positively today but have a dark history.

I’d probably say Chiquita (formerly the United Fruit Company). What I thought was an innocent fruit company has actually been involved in American intervention in Latin America for decades.