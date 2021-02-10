20 people share how they've dealt with burnout and restlessness in quarantine.

While some people have seemingly thrived in quarantine with at-home workouts and newfound hobbies, it's time to forgive yourself if you haven't exactly mastered the art of sourdough starter or daily showering...

The pandemic has been an incredibly difficult, stressful and tragic time for so many people and even with the vaccines underway, the light at the end of the tunnel can still feel distant. The longer it has been since life has seemed "normal," the easier it is to feel like we'll never leave our homes without masks ever again and crowded, sweaty indoor concerts full of strangers sharing drinks and musicians spit-singing are a certain thing of the past. While it can feel hard to find the silver linings in a year full of so much loss and disappointment, some people were able to find surprising moments of joy. More time with family, shifting careers, new life goals or developing unique skills and interests (puzzles count) are all a few of the things some people prioritized in quarantine. Still, cut yourself some slack if some days were spent screaming at a wall and panic-reading the news.